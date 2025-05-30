Is the ‘Persona 4 Remake’ Leak a Marketing Stunt? ATLUS Fans Believe There’s a Conspiracy Going On

Some Atlus fans now believe that the recent Persona 4 Remake leak by Yuri Lowenthal is a marketing stunt. The fandom came to this conclusion after the voice actors for Chie and Yukiko have also now made statements about the unannounced project.

Is ‘Persona 4 Remake’ Leaks By Voice Actors A Marketing Stunt?

Screenshot: Twitter @amandawinnlee, Blue Sky @erinfitzgerald.bsky.social‬, @yurilowenthal.bsky.social‬

The whole leak conspiracy first started on May 28, when Yosuke’s voice actor Yuri Lowenthal seemed to confirm Persona 4 Remake was real. The prolific actor revealed that he had “begged” to be in the remake, but that Atlus “didn’t want him.” The social media post was surprising, as up to that point P4R was only rumored. However, things got even more interesting when Chie and Yukiko’s voice actors, Erin Fitzgerald and Amanda Winn Lee, also made statements about not being invited back for Persona 4 Remake.

Videos by VICE

If you are asking yourself: so what’s the conspiracy? I’m with you. However, some Persona fans now believe it’s a marketing stunt. The whole conspiracy first kicked off when a fan on Twitter shared their theory. “This is definitely a marketing stunt. First Yosuke, then Chie. Now Yukiko. They’re talking in order of who joins the party in Persona 4. They’re definitely in the Persona 4 Remake.”

The user is basically pointing out that the voice actors have made statements in the order they are listed in the game’s casting. The tweet got picked up on the Persona subreddit, where the Atlus community discussed the possibility of this being an elaborate stunt. But could this really be true? If it is, it would be some next-level marketing hype. However, I think there are some more reasonable explanations.

Screenshot: Reddit zizoplays1, Twitter @reismyname2

Will ‘P4 Remake’ Get New Voice Actors?

Screenshot: Atlus

I think the simplest answer to all this is that Yuri Lowenthal was genuinely just responding to fans who kept asking him if he was reprising his role as Yosuke. Whether he meant to reveal that Persona 4 Remake is anyone’s guess. Although it should be pointed out he deleted his Blue Sky post about a day after making it. But what about the other voice actors? There is a simple explanation for that as well.

After news broke around Yuri Lowenthal’s post, the original cast of Persona 4 were probably getting an uptick in fans asking them if they were also not involved in the rumored game. In fact, Erin Fitzgerald and Amanda Winn Lee might not even know if the Persona 4 Remake is real, but were simply responding to questions. I still believe Lowenthal’s post has essentially confirmed the project, because the context of his statement was more specific. He asked to be in the remake and was told no.

However, the actors for Chie and Yukiko were likely just reacting to fan inquiries. All this said, I do think Persona 4 Remake is real and will have new voice actors. If we just look at how Atlus handled casting in Persona 3 Reload, the company has a precedent with how it’s handling these projects. Or maybe I’m wrong, and this is totally a genius marketing stunt. My hope is that Persona 4 Remake gets announced soon at Summer Games Fest during the Xbox Showcase on June 8. That way all speculation will finally be put to rest.