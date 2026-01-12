Is Your Daily Routine Setting You Up to Fail?

As a child growing up with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), I used to create daily schedules and “routines” to cultivate a sense of control in my otherwise unstable life. I remember planning my life down to the very hour, allowing myself zero time to actually think.

I guess that was the point: I wanted to avoid my dark, intrusive thoughts. If I could dedicate every minute to something productive, then maybe I could somehow outrun my anxiety disorder.

Of course, I learned the hard way that mental health doesn’t work like that.

In adulthood, however, I still have found this habit creeping into my daily life. For years, I’ve tried to create and stick to a morning routine, nighttime routine, daily schedule, whatever it may be…just so I could feel secure in my life. But when I’ve learned that when I miss even just one item off my routine, I feel the urge to throw the entire day away.

This all-or-nothing thinking and strict approach to, well, life has not served me well. In fact, it’s only fed my obsessive-compulsive tendencies and fueled more self-loathing when I inevitably fall short. Because really, life is not meant to be lived in such a structured manner—and really, it’s not even feasible in today’s environment.

That begs the question: by creating daily routines, are we just setting ourselves up to fail?

Daily Routines Are Out; Mindful Intentions Are In

The “Morning Mindset” survey, commissioned by Nespresso and Project Healthy Minds, recently found that 90% of Americans prefer following morning routines—yet 56% said they usually dedicate less than 30 minutes per day to them.

I mean, sure, routines sound great in theory. But who has the time, or even energy, for that today?

CNBC released a phenomenal article on this topic late last year. The outlet examined the common reasons why individuals often neglect their daily routines. According to the survey, these include lack of time, lack of energy, family obligations, and even social media scrolling—which we all know can feel more like an addiction than a conscious choice.

So…how, exactly, do we remain grounded and in tune with ourselves in such a chaotic, work-focused society?

Phil Schermer, CEO of Project Healthy Minds, told CNBC: “I’m less about choosing one particular amount of time, and much more focused on how do we more intentionally use the time that we have. How do we build the right habits and rituals so that we can take on the day?”

His solution? Intention-setting.

“The problem is, if you do not set an intention at the beginning of the day to set yourself up for the day, to recharge midday and to disconnect at night, you’re not set up to thrive,” Schermer told the outlet.

I’ve found this approach to be much more beneficial. Rather than creating a strict routine for yourself, why not set simple intentions for each day? For example, maybe you want to avoid scrolling on your phone first thing in the morning, or perhaps you commit to getting some movement in before heading to work.

You can also adjust these intentions according to your mood or needs for the day. Our energy is constantly fluctuating, and you must work with it—not against it—to reap the best results.

For example, if you’re someone who battles a chronic health condition, you probably won’t keep up with your typical daily habits during a flare-up. Instead of creating the same “must-do” tasks for each day, tailor your rituals to your specific needs at that time.

Perhaps your intention is as simple as “Allow myself to rest.”