It Doesn’t Matter Which Console Your Friend Has — ‘Split Fiction’ Friend Passes Are Fully Cross-Platform

As games continue to get more and more expensive, some developers are doing whatever they can to help players save a few bucks. Split Fiction is just a couple of weeks away from release, and I couldn’t be more hyped. What makes this one even more enticing, however, is the fact that it does something most companies would never dream of. The Friend’s Pass debuted with It Takes Two, letting players play without needing a second copy of the game. Now, Split Fiction does it even better, making it fully cross-platform.

No Matter if You’re Playing ‘Split Fiction’ on Xbox, Playstation, or PC, You and Your Homies Can Be Hot Dogs Wherever You Want To Be

It Takes Two was one of the first games that I played all the way through with my wife. So, you already know that we’re jumping into Split Fiction as soon as it’s available. But now that she’s been so accustomed to playing games like House Flipper 2 online with me, she may want her own screen to see what’s going on. That’s why I’m glad that the Friend’s Pass for Split Fiction is a thing, especially if I get it on a different console.

'Split Fiction' supports Crossplay between Xbox, PlayStation and PC. If you own the game on Xbox a friend on PlayStation can join you for free via the friendspass.youtu.be/4AAzbMPitPI?… — Knoebel (@knoebel.bsky.social) 2025-02-20T19:07:17.916Z Post by @Knobel on BlueSky

She’s got an Xbox Series S, as she isn’t the most staunch critic of graphical fidelity in games. It plays video games, and it’s small and cute. That’s why she likes it. But if she wants to jump into Split Fiction while I’m playing on my PS5? She can make that happen now. No extra money is required and no second copy needs to be purchased. Hazelight Studios needs to be studied and learned from, as they’re one of the best in the business as it currently stands.

While It Takes Two was the perfect couples game, I think Split Fiction could easily overtake it. From what we’ve seen, it already looks brilliant enough. But this added incentive of being able to play with your friends, regardless of their system? Top-notch stuff from the team behind it. It really shows that not every game is in it for the money. Some developers are in it just for the love of the craft, and I can appreciate that.