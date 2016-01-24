Ital Tek To Release New Album, Shares Speaker-Breaking Single

After a long of radio silence, Alan Myson, aka Ital Tek, is making a big return.

On March 18, Planet Mu will release the Brighton-producer’s forthcoming album Hollowed, Myson’s first LP since 2012 Nebula Dance. Judging by the album art (above) and the single “Reflection Through Destruction,” which sounds like Myson directing an explosion, this will be a much darker body of work than his previous efforts. Listen to it below.

[Editor’s note: A previous version of this post stated Ital Tek’s newest album as “Hallowed.” The correct title is “Hollowed.”]

