It’s Art: Dr. Dreidel

Every now and then, The Creators Project comes across an artwork that surprises and delights us—every bit as much as it totally confuses us and otherwise has us begging for answers. This is art that defies conventions, challenges sensibilities, and breaks the walls down between around both critique and understanding. You might like it—you might not “get it.” But we do. Turn on, take a deep breath, and just remember: It’s art!

“Sometimes, the best concepts are the ones with no complex reasoning behind them,” explains artist Hannah Rothstein, the creator of Dr. Dreidel. Unfortunately, what would be Hanukkah’s most enviable gift—the laser-etched melding of Dr. Dre and the traditional four-sided top—isn’t for sale (yet). While you save up your gelt, let Rothstein explain Dr. Dreidel:

ג Gimmel, ‘take all,’ is a dreidel player’s dream. It gets a thumbs up from a happy Dr. Dre.

ה Hay, ‘take half,’ is no reason to party, but isn’t too shabby, hence the mildly smug portrait or Dr. Dre.

נ Nun, ‘nothing happens,’ is a boring outcome. A dead-pan Dr. Dre affirms this.

ש Shin, ‘put one in,’ is pretty depressing; the dreidel player loses an M & M or other such playing piece. But shins are seldom a chronic problem in dreidel. Dr. Dre’s definitely overreacting.

H/t Fader

