Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Close Marvel’s Blade Studio as Deadline Looms

Microsoft reportedly plans to close Arkane Lyon in November if a buyer is not found, putting 217 jobs and the future of Marvel’s Blade at risk. According to French outlet Le Monde, the studio is searching for a buyer ahead of a November consultation deadline, while a union representative claims its Marvel game is nearing the end of production.

Marvel’s Blade Developer Faces Possible Closure

Screenshot: Xbox

According to French outlet Le Monde, Arkane Lyon employees were told on July 16 that Microsoft planned to close the studio. The team behind Dishonored and Deathloop is currently developing Marvel’s Blade, which could also be at risk if the closure goes ahead.

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More importantly, consultations over Arkane Lyon’s proposed closure are scheduled to end on November 13, 2026. Unions are now asking for more time to find a buyer and negotiate support for employees. However, there is still a chance the studio could be saved. The report explains that French law requires Microsoft to search for a buyer before proceeding with the closure.

That search reportedly began in mid-summer, alongside discussions over plans for affected employees. A union representative identified as Simon told Le Monde that several takeover options are being considered. However, he also said negotiations over the redundancy plan are going badly.

Screenshot: Xbox

While November 13 is an important deadline, it is not a confirmed shutdown date. According to documents cited by Le Monde, the proposed closure of Arkane would begin at the end of 2026 and continue into early 2027.

Marvel’s Blade Is Reportedly Nearing the End of Production

Screenshot: Xbox

Perhaps the most surprising detail in the report is how far along Marvel’s Blade apparently is. According to the union representative, Arkane Lyon is reportedly nearing the end of production on the action-adventure game.

That makes the possibility of it never releasing especially shocking. Speaking to Le Monde, Simon described that potential outcome as “a monumental waste – artistically, humanly, and commercially.”

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Of course, this assessment of the game’s progress comes from the union representative. It is not an official development update from Microsoft or Arkane Lyon. To be clear, the report does not confirm that Marvel’s Blade has been canceled.

In a statement to Le Monde, Microsoft said it is still exploring options for the studio and actively looking for a partner to support development and bring the project to market. For now, that leaves both Arkane Lyon and its Marvel game in an uncertain position while discussions continue.