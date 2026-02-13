‘It’s Djorli, Baby’: Charli XCX’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ Soundtrack Drops With Unexpected Djo Collab

Charli XCX’s highly anticipated Wuthering Heights soundtrack dropped on February 13, 2026, along with the U.S. premiere of the film, and eagle-eyed fans noted an interesting name in the credits of the album closer.

Joe Keery, aka Djo, was featured on the track “Funny Mouth”. But his name doesn’t show up next to Charli’s on the official tracklist. Fans found him buried on the song credits, though.

Videos by VICE

Charli confirmed Keery’s involvement in a X/Twitter post when fans took to social media to ask, is this true? “I can confirm this is real,” she wrote. Then adding, “It’s Djorli, baby…”

Keery is listed as a writer on “Funny Mouth”, which depicts an unhealthy relationship rife with misunderstandings. The track opens with dreamy yet brittle synth that leans almost Twin Peaks-ian. Then Charli’s eerie, distorted vocals begin: “When they come out / Unfunny words from your funny mouth / I take them inside / Are you man enough to compromise?”

Other tracks include the previously released “House”, “Chains of Love”, and “Wall of Sound”. Additionally, “Dying for You” features a more typical Charli-esque beat, while the following track, “Always Everywhere”, takes a softer, somber turn.

Charli XCX and Djo Collaborate On ‘Wuthering Heights’ Soundtrack Closer

Play video

“Funny Mouth” continues with a glitchy mix of strings and electronic noise in a choppy call and response. The intensity builds with erratic strings until it abruptly drops off into soft vocal sounds. Charli XCX continues the strange gentleness with the repeated lines, “Everyone sleeps / And everyone wakes up.”

The track fades out on Charli’s ethereal vocalizations. Listeners are left almost with an emptiness where this soundtrack lived, full of extravagant emotions and devotion bordering on insanity.

For sure, this is not your mother’s Wuthering Heights. And while Emerald Fennell’s exaggerated liberties in the film are occasionally questionable, there’s no denying that Charli XCX was the right person to soundtrack its grotesqueries.

Other collaborations on the soundtrack include “House featuring John Cale” and “Eyes of the World featuring Sky Ferreira”. Fans were particularly excited for Ferreira’s collab. The last time she and Charli worked together was on “Cross You Out” in 2019, which appeared on Charli’s third album. Charli XCX and Sky Ferreira have long been fans of each other, often showering praise on the other in interviews.

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros