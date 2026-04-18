It’s Never Been More Expensive to Be a Pet Parent. Here’s Exactly How Much.

Nobody budgets for a pet the way they budget for rent, and that’s exactly the problem.

According to research from Money.com and Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, routine expenses for a dog or cat—food, vet visits, grooming, supplies—now average $4,272 a year. Over a 12-year lifespan, that’s more than $50,000. That’s a down payment. A car. Four years of tuition. Gone on kibble and checkups.

Videos by VICE

And that’s just the baseline.

Where the money actually goes

For a mid-to-large dog in a high-cost city, a realistic monthly budget looks something like this:

High-quality food and treats: $85–$150/month

Routine vet care: $40–$60/month

Grooming (breed-dependent): $100–$125/month

Preventative meds (flea, tick, heartworm): $25–$45/month

Pet insurance: $35–$55/month

That’s $285–$435 a month before anything goes wrong. And something always goes wrong.

Why vet bills keep climbing

Bureau of Labor Statistics data from early 2026 shows veterinary services up 5.3 percent year over year, and it’s not just inflation. Modern veterinary medicine now includes MRIs, CT scans, oncology treatment, and orthopedic surgeries using human-grade implants. The care is genuinely better, but, of course, at a cost.

Emergency costs are where owners really get caught off guard. Foreign body ingestion, otherwise called “your dog eating something it absolutely should not have,” has seen surgical costs spike 45 percent in recent years. A single emergency surgery can run $3,500 to $7,000. Cancer treatment? Anywhere from $6,000 to $15,000 or more for a full course of radiation or chemo.

The insurance math

When the Healthy Paws survey asked uninsured owners what they’d do if hit with a massive vet bill, 38 percent said they’d put it on a credit card. Another 20 percent said they’d drain their savings entirely. That’s not a great financial plan.

Monthly premiums average around $65 for dogs and $33 for cats. Not nothing, but considerably less than a single emergency visit. Some plans also include telehealth access, which helps owners avoid burning a claim on something that turns out to be nothing.

Do the Math Before You Pick a Name

Before bringing home a pet, owners need a real financial plan—not an optimistic intention to “figure it out.” A 2026 ASPCA report found that 6 in 10 pet owners don’t feel confident they could afford a pet medical emergency. That number should be a lot lower. The cuddles are free. Everything else, not so much.