Jakarta to Resume Lockdown As Doctors Warn Coronavirus ‘Not Under Control’

The bustling Indonesian capital Jakarta will revert to lockdown starting as early as Monday, September 14 as new coronavirus cases surged, straining an overworked healthcare system already at the breaking point.

The reimposition aims to curb a rapid increase in new cases. Health authorities on Thursday, September 10 reported 1,274 new cases in Jakarta. Elsewhere in the country, 3,861 new cases have been reported bringing the total to 207,203, the second highest case count in Southeast Asia behind the Philippines.

But Indonesia’s chronically low testing could mean much higher numbers.

Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan said in a briefing that large-scale restrictions were necessary considering the fatality rate and bed occupancy levels in the megacity.

“We have no other choice except immediately pulling the emergency brake,” he warned. “We will be back to the early days of the pandemic – working from home, studying from home and performing religious activities at home.”

Under the new rules, public transportation will be limited and religious gatherings in the predominantly Muslim region will be suspended. Restaurants will use delivery service.

The Indonesian government has faced criticism for prioritizing the economy over health. Jakarta first imposed restrictions in April but new cases emerged following the easing of orders in June to stimulate economic activity.

On Wednesday, September 9, authorities said there had been 1,347 deaths from COVID-19 in Jakarta. Indonesia has the highest COVID-19 death rate in East Asia.

“One death is too many. Whenever a person dies, there are families and friends being left. It’s the lives of our brothers and sisters that we must save,” the governor said.

According to him, 77 percent of 4,053 isolation beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied.

Doctors in the capital city warned the coronavirus situation is “not under control” as they pleaded for more medical facilities and reinforcement in healthcare workers.

“It is like we have been running a marathon since March, we are exhausted,” Erlina Burhan, a pulmonologist from Persahabatan Hospital, told Reuters, “This is not to be underestimated. The situation is not under control.”