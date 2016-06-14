Here’s Former Klaxon James Righton in a Strangely Devastating Music Video Starring Clowns

This article was originally published on Noisey UK

Whatever shape it takes, loneliness sucks. Whether it’s glancing at your phone realizing that the only people to have called you in the past week are your mum and the taxman, or standing at a house party in a room full of drunk sweaty bodies that you have nothing in common with, there is nothing as shitty as feeling disconnected from the people around you, like an outsider looking into a ginormous snow globe full of people having insane amounts of fun and laughing, hysterically at each others jokes.

Videos by VICE

James Righton (who used to be in the Klaxons, but is now making music under the name Shock Machine) has released a video for his track “Something More” which perfectly captures this feeling. The video was directed by comedian Simon Amstell as part of Channel 4’s short film strand Random Acts, and shows Righton playing a heartbroken, makeup-less man in a world of clowns.

“Lyrically, I was reaching for something fitting with the mood: something romantic, nostalgic. Something that the lonely drunk would sing at the end of the night,” explained Righton. “Simon and I have become friends over the last couple of years. I’ve always been a fan of his work and was thrilled when he wrote a treatment for my song ‘Something More’. The video taps into the themes of lost innocence and the human desire to want to be something other. We had a lot of fun filming the video.”

Watch the whole thing below: