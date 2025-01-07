January Sadness Got You Down? Here’s How to Fix It

Have a case of the post-holiday blues? You’re not alone.

January sadness is a real thing—and plenty of us feel down during this dreary month. Depending on where you live, it might be colder and darker than usual, which can certainly impact our mental health and wellbeing.

According to NAMI, 64% of people with mental illness say the holidays worsen their symptoms. These impacts often last after the holidays are over, with many feeling financially burdened, socially fatigued, and emotionally depleted.

Dealing With January Sadness

It’s difficult to return to work after time off or get back to a routine—especially if you spent the holidays off with loved ones. Many also feel isolated in January, with fewer social activities/outings to attend. Not to mention, seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a real thing.

Not only that, but our brains can even “trick us” into thinking we’re unhappy when we’re really not.

“Whether we did enjoy our holiday, and whether we’d rather be on vacation than back at work, our brain is wired to make us believe that we did, or that we would,” Dr. Melissa Weinberg, a research consultant and psychologist specializing in well-being and performance psychology, told News Daily. “In doing so, we pay the emotional cost for a well-enjoyed break, and we experience a comedown toward our baseline of well-being.”

However, “It’s just one of a series of illusions our brain fools us into believing, in the same way we think bad things are more likely to happen to others than they are to us. Somewhat ironically, the capacity to fool ourselves every single day is an indication of good mental and psychological functioning,” she said.

The key to recovering is not rushing yourself back into your routine and not pressuring yourself to achieve all those New Year’s resolutions. Rather, allow yourself to ease back into the day-to-day. Additionally, getting back to a healthy diet and regular sleep schedule can do wonders for your mental health.

And when in doubt, reach out to your support system. Just because there isn’t a holiday to celebrate together doesn’t mean you can’t still schedule time for one another.