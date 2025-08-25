Jay-Z Reportedly Gearing Up to Release New Music, According to Longtime Friend

It’s been 8 years since the last time we got a solo Jay-Z album. He’s since done a full length album with his wife Beyoncé in 2018, EVERYTHING IS LOVE. Additionally, he partnered with Jay Electronica for most of his debut album, A Written Testimony in 2020. Besides that and a few guest verses sprinkled around, Hov has kept busy with business, family life, and supporting his superstar lady. However, according to longtime friend and Roc-A-Fella collaborator Memphis Bleek, we might not have to wait much longer.

Recently, Bleek went on Drink Champs for a hefty two hour conversation. There, he reveals a little bit of intel on Jay-Z and what he was working on. He doesn’t dive into anything specific for the sake of Hov’s privacy. However, Bleek does basically hint that Jay is hard at work on a new record. Moreover, we might get an old Roc-A-Fella reunion to go along with it.

Memphis Bleek Reveals We May get Some New Jay-Z Music Soon

“I just was with him in Vegas. He just came out on the show, like, yo, my n***a, they went stupid,” Bleek says. “I said, ‘Listen, I know you working. Save me a verse.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, I got you.’ So if it happens, it happens.”

It comes as a surprise that Hov is even working on anything at all. Lord knows, Jay-Z doesn’t have to make music anymore. His legend status is already established and he certainly doesn’t need to do it for money. He must be scratching that creative itch.

When he’s not recording, Jay-Z is pushing for a big time casino to take over Times Square in New York. He’s aggressively pushing for a Caesar’s Palace in the city, saying a partnership with Roc Nation is what NY is all about it. “I’m trying to reserve myself — it’s a very good idea,” Hov says. “Very good alignment for us to fulfill the promise of Times Square.”