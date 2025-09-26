Jazmyn Nyx Confirms WWE Departure

Another WWE wrestler is departing the company. NXT star Jazmyn Nyx reveals that her contract is expiring and won’t be renewed.

Most recently, Nyx competed at NXT Homecoming with the rest of Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Jacy Jane) against Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Lyra Valkyria. Last year, she competed in a gauntlet for the Women’s North American Championship. On Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, Nyx was written off television with a backstage attack and kicked out of the group. Nyx has been with the company since 2022.

Videos by VICE

Jazmyn Nyx shares why she’s leaving wwe

After the mysterious attack, reports surfaced that Nyx wouldn’t be re-signing with the company. She announced the news via her TikTok account.

“As you know, there’s been things circulating,” Nyx said. “I kind of want to just set the record straight that I am not re-signing with WWE. This was a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future. Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years just wasn’t going to cut it for me financially, and that’s okay.”

Additionally, Nyx confirms she declined other projects for WWE. Outside opportunities haven’t been as taboo in recent years. Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, and Roman Reigns are among the stars who are now dipping their toes into Hollywood.

“There’s been a lot of opportunities that I’ve had to turn down and pass up,” she continued. “But, now that I’m out of the job, I can kind of explore these opportunities more and take them more seriously. Love my Jazmyn Nyx fans, thank you guys so much for supporting me and having my back for the past three years. It’s been an amazing journey, and I will miss you guys.”

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on WWE.