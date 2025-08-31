The Reason Roman Reigns Was Written off WWE Television at Clash in Paris

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns opened the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event with a win over Bronson Reed. However, a post-match attack left him rolling out of the venue on a stretcher. Reigns has been a staple figure in WWE for the last several years. Now, he’s set to take some more time off.

Roman Reigns Attacked at Clash in Paris

Reigns may have won against the big man, but Reed made sure to inflict as much damage as possible so he doesn’t return any time soon. Reigns attempted to retrieve his stolen shoes at the end of the match but was met with two huge spears from Bron Breakker. Reed followed suit with two Tsunamis, the same move that once took out Seth Rollins.

Jey Uso attempted to come to his aid but it was no use. Reed pushed through the sea of security and Uso to deliver one final Tsunami to Reigns. At this point, he was strapped to a stretcher and wheeled out of the venue.

The attack makes Reed look even stronger taking out one of WWE’s heavy hitters and gives Reigns time off for other projects. Namely, filming the live-action Street Fighter with fellow wrestlers Hirooki Goto as E.Honda and Cody Rhodes as Guile. Reigns is set to play Akuma. The star-studded cast also includes Jason Momoa as Blanka, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, and Callina Liang as Chun-Li.



The Tribal Chief’s Acting Aspirations

In a recent interview with Stephanie McMahon, The Tribal Chief made it clear that while he has acting aspirations, he wants to be the first WWE Superstar to do both. Dave Bautista and The Rock have extensive resumes, but their acting careers took off when they left wrestling behind. John Cena is the exception, he’s done stints since leaving the company in 2018 to pursue acting full-time.



“I wanted to be the first guy who could do both,” he said on What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon. “Damn near lead a movie and then also still main event a pay-per-view. I don’t want to stop being a WWE Superstar in order to wear other hats. I’m always going to be a WWE Superstar. I’m always going to be Roman Reigns.”