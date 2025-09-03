JBL Released a Portable Bluetooth Speaker Modeled After a Seltzer Can

Name some things that feel right in your hand, as if they were made specifically to nestle perfectly into the palm. Don’t say glove. That goes on your hand, not in it.

Coke bottle? Pretty good. Coke can? Better. How about an energy drink can? You know, those skinnier, taller-than-normal cans that look like the gangly kid in fourth grade who grew two feet over summer break.

JBL just released the Grip, a portable Bluetooth speaker that shows right where JBL’s priorities are. And it’s about the same proportions as a can of seltzer or energy drink.

The mention of the seltzer/energy drink comes courtesy of TechRadar, which spoke with a JBL spokesperson. Thinking back to all the times I’ve lifted a can of Red Bull out of my car’s cupholder on the highway without taking my eyes off the road, I know instantly what JBL is talking about.

That cylindrical shape in those proportions seems to nestle into my grasp as solidly as anything else I could think of. Why does this matter in a portable speaker? Well, you’re going to be carrying it a lot, and while you could put it in a bag to transport it, you wouldn’t be able to listen to it while you do. In your hand, you can.

Like any good portable speaker, owners are likely to tote it around town, dangling from their bike handlebars. JBL Grips will make their way to the beach and the pool. Clumsy guests will slosh beer and soda dangerously close to them at backyard barbecues.

The Grip’s IP68 dust and water resistance means that it’ll survive sandy, dusty environments, and even a brief dunk in the pool.

JBL is selling the Grip in six colors for $100. You can place your pre-order now, but you’ll have to wait until the full launch on September 28 to get your hands on one.