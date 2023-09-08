Texan Billionaire Creates Virtual AI Clone for Commoners to Interact With for $55

Billionaire Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has immortalized himself as a talking bit of wall. Anyone who’d like to book a tour of the AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys, can now pay a visit to a virtual clone of Jones that exists as a screen on a wall and pepper him with questions that are answered with responses “generated by AI technology,” according to an announcement. The stadium is advertising it as “Meet Jerry Jones an Interactive Experience.”

In the video announcement, a tour goer in a crowd of jersey-wearing fans asks Jones why he chose to partner with AT&T to name the stadium. He gives a folksy billionaire answer about America and the camera pans out as people watch in rapt attention. It resembles a church service.

Fans can find AI Jerry Jones lingering on the wall of both AT&T Stadium and The Star, the Cowboy’s training facility in nearby Frisco, Texas.

“Get a peek behind the curtain and into the fascinating life of Jerry Jones,” the tour’s website says. “In partnership with AT&T and with a focus on innovative fan experience, this interactive technology gives tourgoers the opportunity to ask Mr. Jones a variety of questions ranging from his early life and upbringing, to his collegiate football playing days at Arkansas, early business ventures, and his time as the team’s Owner, President and General Manager. The hologram consists of countless possible responses generated by AI technology that’s designed to deliver an experience similar to a real-life conversation with Jerry Jones. Ask away!”

One not familiar with Dallas or football might ask themselves why the Cowboys have immortalized its owner and not say, one of its many legendary players or coaches. There’s a highway named after former NFL player and Cowboys coach Tom Landry after all, why not make him into an AI? But anyone from the area or familiar with Jones will understand this on an instinctive level.

The 80-year-old billionaire purchased the team in 1989, fired Landry, and set about making himself the face of the team. When pizza franchise Papa Johns ran advertisements for a Cowboys themed meal, it was Jones who starred in the commercials. A 2004 NFL Network promo begins with Jones singing a show tune from Annie. At every possible turn, Jones has kept the focus on him. To many in Dallas, he is synonymous with the Cowboys.

The tour that includes a visit with virtual Jerry is only part of the “Owner’s Experience” package, which costs around $50 to $70 depending on what day and time you’d like to go.

Motherboard reached out to the Dallas Cowboys for details on the AI that powers the virtual clone’s responses, and if Jones’ voice is generated by AI as well, but didn’t immediately receive a response. Often, interactive AI chatbots come with guardrails against answering sensitive questions, and it’s unclear if Jones’ AI clone has similar restrictions.

One wonders if the AI would answer questions such as “What will your defense be in the pending sexual assault case against you?” and “What was it like to be part of the crowd that denied black students entry into Little Rock High School in 1957?”