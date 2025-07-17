‘JETRUNNER’ Puts Speed and Precision First and Foremost, Taking Inspiration From ‘Neon White’ and ‘Trackmania’ for High-Flying Action

JETRUNNER has a lot of things going for it right off the bat. Impeccable art direction, the soundtrack suits the action quite nicely, and it’s got some stellar level designs. Would it be more correct in this case to say track designs or level designs? JETRUNNER is a game all about going fast, blasting targets and environmental hazards with your pistol, and getting to the goal as quickly as you can. Speedrunners are going to have a field day with this one. I can already see the runs happening in the back of my mind. If you’re hoping to prep yourself to get to the top of the leaderboards before the game launches? There’s a demo available now, and there’s a lot to like about JETRUNNER.

Screenshot: Curveball Games

I Already Know I’m Spending Far Too Much Time Perfecting My Times in ‘Jetrunner’

When I was reviewing Neon White back in 2022, I found myself getting far too distracted. Before launch, and for quite some time afterward, I was pushing for the top of the leaderboards on any stage I could master. Even after playing JETRUNNER for the short period I have, I know I’m going to be stuck in that spiral once again. The wall-running systems of Titanfall, mixed with the satisfying level design of something like Ghostrunner. This hits all the right spots for me. Plus, it helps that it’s got a surprisingly stacked voice cast, including Matthew Mercer as the announcer. Rather than sticking to the main route, JETRUNNER encourages you to find shortcuts. Blaze new trails. Become the best that you can be, and don’t stop until you get to the top.

According to the Steam Page, JETRUNNER will be launching with over 60 courses for us to master. There’s a proper campaign, one that will hopefully give us some details as to how jetrunning became the hot new sport of the future. Plus, we’ll be going around the world. With at least New York and Seoul confirmed, I’m very intrigued to see where else we’re going to be zooming around. I’ll see all of you on the field, and just know I’m going to be doing whatever I can to kick you out of the top spot.