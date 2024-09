“It’s so refreshing, man. I guess you could say it’s a Karen Brownlee original.”

Prep time: 2 minutes

Total time: 16 minutes

Ingredients

glass with ice

1 1/2 ounces Stoli vodka

1 ounce white grape juice

splash of Grand Marnier

splash of soda

Directions



1. Place ice in a tumbler glass. Pour all of the ingredients into the glass and stir with a straw. Enjoy.

From What It’s Like to Work at the Most Haunted Bar in America