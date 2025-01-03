John Cena’s Rumored WrestleMania 41 Plans Revealed

The alleged early plans for John Cena’s final WrestleMania indicate a big title match between himself and Cody Rhodes.

Cena announced his retirement from professional wrestling over the summer at Money in the Bank. He was the one to approach WWE with the idea of a retirement match, but they suggested a “tour.”

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41?

According to Fightful Select, the plan is for Cena and Rhodes to face off for the Undisputed WWE Championship. As it’s only January 3rd and WrestleMania is still months away, a lot can change between now and then. However, the Royal Rumble is in just a few short weeks. We might not have to wait long for an answer. According to the report, this was the plan as far back as mid-November. Around that time there were growing uncertainties about The Rock’s schedule.

While The Rock isn’t expected at this year’s event, a last-minute return could easily throw a wrench into these plans. When he was on television last, he teased going after Rhodes at some point. The Rock match is something WWE can revisit at any time, especially with the seeds planted over the last year.

As far as the biggest match for the World Champion in Las Vegas? That spot can only go to Cena, there’s no other option. Since Rhodes returned to WWE many have compared him to Cena, especially in how he carries himself as champion.

“I modeled a lot of my career after the man who was the lead dog when I was here initially, that being John Cena,” Rhodes told Complex. “‘Hey, if you want the spot, if you want the ball, you have to work to my level,’ was something you’d hear him say in interviews. It was very real, very, and there was nobody who could match it at the time. In terms of being WWE Champion, you have to represent WWE at all times.”