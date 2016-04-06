Julianna Barwick and Mas Ysa Share Glacially Paced New Duet

Louisiana-born, Brooklyn-based vocalist and producer, Julianna Barwick, has shared “Same,” a heartrending new collaborative track with Woodstock-based musician Mas Ysa, off her forthcoming album Will. Their duet arrives at a glacial pace, its vocals drawn in long-sustained strokes that meltingly congeal with the track’s crystalline chord progression. Those soft and frazzled, almost buzzingly electric chords recall New Order’s “Your Silent Face” a little, which only adds another layer of melancholy to the wistful record.

“Mas Ysa’s Seraph was by far my favorite record of last year,” Barwick said in the song’s press release. “So, imagine my delight when Tom agreed to lend some vocals to a couple songs on my new record. I was wrapping up the record in beautiful Lisbon when he sent them along.”



Videos by VICE

The video for “Nebula,” also off Will, was filmed at American architect Philip Johnson’s historic 1949 construction, the Glass House.

Will comes out May 6 on Indiana label Dead Oceans, and is available for preorder on the artist’s website. Barwick is also currently on tour supporting the album.

Follow Alexander on Twitter.

