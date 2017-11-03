Kale Salad Recipe

Kale two ways: Raw and fried.

Servings: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

for the dressing:

1 disk palm sugar

1 cup|237 ml lime juice

1 cup|237 ml ﬁsh sauce

2 each Thai chilies, ﬁnely chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

for the crispy leaves:

18 each whole lacinato kale leaves, stems removed, medium-sized

1 cup Brussels sprout leaves

vegetable oil for frying

for the salad:

2 cups kohlrabi, julienned

2 cups Brussels sprouts, chiffonade

4 cups lacinato kale, chiffonade

3 tablespoons scallions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons mint, chopped

3 tablespoons thai basil, chopped

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

olive oil, to taste

Directions

Combine 1 cup|237 ml water and the palm sugar disk in a saucepan, and bring it to a simmer. Heat it until the disk has dissolved, then cool the syrup to room temperature. In a small bowl, whisk the syrup with the lime juice, fish sauce, chilies, and garlic, and set it aside. Add ¼-inch of vegetable oil to a wide, heavy bottomed pan and heat it to 350°F. Fry the kale and brussels sprout leaves until they are light and crispy, 1-2 minutes. Drain them on a paper towel and season with salt. Mix all of the salad ingredients together in a large bowl, season them with salt, pepper and a little olive oil. Toss everything together with most of the dressing and top with the crispy leaves. Spoon a little extra dressing over the top for good measure.

From Chef’s Night Out: Battersby

