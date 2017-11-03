Kale Salad Recipe

Kale two ways: Raw and fried.
Servings: 6
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 50 minutes
Ingredients
for the dressing:
1 disk palm sugar
1 cup|237 ml lime juice
1 cup|237 ml ﬁsh sauce
2 each Thai chilies, ﬁnely chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
for the crispy leaves:
18 each whole lacinato kale leaves, stems removed, medium-sized
1 cup Brussels sprout leaves
vegetable oil for frying
for the salad:
2 cups kohlrabi, julienned
2 cups Brussels sprouts, chiffonade
4 cups lacinato kale, chiffonade
3 tablespoons scallions, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
2 tablespoons mint, chopped
3 tablespoons thai basil, chopped
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
olive oil, to taste
Directions
- Combine 1 cup|237 ml water and the palm sugar disk in a saucepan, and bring it to a simmer. Heat it until the disk has dissolved, then cool the syrup to room temperature.
- In a small bowl, whisk the syrup with the lime juice, fish sauce, chilies, and garlic, and set it aside.
- Add ¼-inch of vegetable oil to a wide, heavy bottomed pan and heat it to 350°F.
- Fry the kale and brussels sprout leaves until they are light and crispy, 1-2 minutes. Drain them on a paper towel and season with salt.
- Mix all of the salad ingredients together in a large bowl, season them with salt, pepper and a little olive oil. Toss everything together with most of the dressing and top with the crispy leaves. Spoon a little extra dressing over the top for good measure.
From Chef’s Night Out: Battersby
