Kali Uchis Reflects on Why Her New Tour is So Important After Becoming a Mother

It’s hard to believe that Kali Uchis has been making music for ten years now. Once upon a time ago, she was one of Tyler, the Creator’s hidden weapons on records like Cherry Bomb and Flower Boy, releasing SoundCloud loosies on her own. Now, she’s a Billboard hitmaker, becoming a bonafide star in the world of latin music and her dreamy soundscapes luring everyone else in. Her latest trek The Sincerely, Tour sees her reflecting on the long journey it took to get here. Consequently, she wants it to be as big as it can be.

Recently, Kali Uchis spoke with Billboard ahead of her big tour, devouring arenas throughout America. There, she describes the trek as a “return to myself,” a fresh start after her pregnancy. Now, with a man that supports her and a good mindset for motherhood, she feels like she can come back better than ever. “I have my body back and have this renewed, refreshed feeling. I have learned so much from the touring that I’ve done [previously]. This definitely feels still like me, but such an evolved version,” she says.

Kali Uchis Takes on Touring As a Mother

Ultimately, Kali is trying to apply her newfound wisdom from past tours to good use on this rendition. Additionally, she wants to maximize her time on stage because she’s not sure how much time she’s going to have to do it in the future.

“I understand much more about putting on a show — the storytelling, and what I’m trying to do with it. It’s really fun. I try to be very intentional about the things that I choose to do, especially right now as a mom. Who knows how many more shows I will do after this,” Kali Uchis wonders. “I try to approach it as if this were to be the last tour that I do. Would I be proud of what I’ve made? I put a lot of attention to all of the details that I possibly can.”