302 Protestors Arrested at Capitol as Kavanaugh Confirmation Approaches

The protests against Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court have been ongoing since last week’s hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during which Kavanaugh testified against the multiple allegations of sexual assault made against him. On Thursday night, with a vote drawing closer, 302 protestors were arrested outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington DC, according to the DCist.

The protest on Thursday was part of a day of public action organized by the Party Majority PAC, a progressive political action committee. The Women’s March was present, tweeting: “We were planning to shut down the Capitol Building but the authorities were so scared of this #WomensWave that they shut it down for us.” Politicians like Sen. Elizabeth Warren and celebrities were also present—like Emily Ratajkowski, who was arrested with comedian Amy Schumer.

Videos by VICE

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

At 10:30 AM on Friday, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to limit debate on Kavanaugh’s nomination to 30 hours, setting his confirmation to the Supreme court in motion. The vote came as senators were still processing the results of the FBI investigation in Ford’s claims against Kavanaugh, which was finished without interviewing Ford, Kavanaugh, or others who claim they can corroborate the allegations against him.

Proceedings will continue next week, and the Women’s March is already organizing a protest for Saturday, October 6 to “flood the Capitol,” and is described as “our last chance to #cancelkavanaugh.” Other Saturday protests have been organized around the United States, and the third annual Women’s March is already scheduled for January 19, 2019.

Following Friday morning’s vote, Senator John Cornyn took the floor, decrying the Democratic movement against Kavanaugh’s confirmation as unjust, and describing the week-long delay caused by the FBI’s investigation into Kavanaugh “useful” and a “favor” to Republicans. Voting to move forward this morning, “showed that the United State Senate will not be intimidated, we will not be bullied by the screams of paid protestors.”