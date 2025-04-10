Kayak Tour Guide Arrested After Missing Woman Found Dead in Hotel Closet

Police have arrested a Florida man for the murder of a woman at a resort in Key Largo, Florida.

Nadyne Marie Tillman, 43, suspiciously went missing last weekend. After not hearing from her for a few days, her family reached out to the police, per NBC Miami.

During their investigation, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office found Tillman’s body in kayak tour guide Dylan Lamb’s hotel room. According to police, her body had injuries consistent with being beaten and had been hidden under a water heater with “two black eyes, swollen and lacerated lips and other facial trauma consistent with blunt force impact.”

Deputies also revealed that the woman met Lamb, 33, off of a prostitution website and planned to meet him at Amoray Beach Resort, where she was later found dead. Local 10 reported that when deputies arrived at the resort to investigate, the assistant general manager said she had been “aware of the missing person investigation and wished to report suspicious behavior involving a former guest, identified as Dylan Lamb.”

The manager explained that Lamb had booked a hotel room using his mother’s phone number, and the staff attempted to move him to another room at one point during this stay. However, he refused until he was officially forced to another room later that weekend.

In his room, “a housekeeper discovered three large trash bags [that] were filled with soiled towels and bed linens, and were described as heavily stained with substances consistent with blood, urine, and feces,” the police report reads. However, the staff threw out the contents without realizing the gravity of the situation or further investigating.

Apparently, Lamb had already been on probation for a grand theft auto conviction, according to his probation officer. He also worked at Florida Bay Outfitters as a kayak guide.

Lamb also told officers that Tillman stole his money and “attempted to leave without engaging in the agreed activity.”

“He stated that she began striking him and, in response, he struck her once in the face,” investigators wrote. “He claimed she fell to the floor, struck her head, and became unconscious.”

However, deputies said her injuries showed she suffered more than just a single strike.

“He reported that he placed her on the bed, checked for signs of life, and did not find a pulse,” the report states. “He admitted that he panicked, cleaned the scene using towels and linens from the room, and concealed the victim’s body inside the closet underneath the water heater.”

Lamb has been charged with second-degree murder, counts of false imprisonment, destroying evidence, and soliciting prostitution.