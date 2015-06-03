Keeping it Eclectic with Sei A

Sei A is Andy Graham. Andy Graham produces crunchy, bassy house, that clangs and clanks, drifts and soothes, bangs and works. Graham’s newest release, the Gasp EP, drops on Will Saul’s AUS Music label later this month, so we decided to see if he was up for putting together a mix ahead of that 12″ seeing the light of day. Happily for us, he was up for it.

What he turned in was an hour long zip through the outer reaches of his record box, taking in everything from breezy hip hop to ghostly folk, skittering dub techno to big room churners, warehouse wounders to hands in the air bruisers. It’s bold and brilliant and we cannot recommend it highly enough. We also had a very quick catch up with Graham to suss a few things out. Check out the mix and the chat below.

THUMP: How’s life, and work, treating you in 2015?

Sei A: Life, work, and 2015 have been great so far. I’ve made a ton of music and I’ve nearly finished an album, which has been to signed to Aus Music/!K7. I also wrote a soundtrack to a short film and more recently and importantly I got engaged. So everything is good. Very good.

Can you sum up the mix for us in a sentence or two?

It’s got everything I like — from A Tribe Called Quest to Maurizio. I guess the mix shows the DJ aspect of what I do, ranging from warm-up to peak. The mix also includes the B-side to my new Gasp EP on Aus Music.

What’s your favourite mix EVER?

There’s too many to name to to be honest but one that comes to mind is a mix by Unseen Selectors of the Chain Reaction label which is sub-label of Basic Channel. And also that Joy O Essential Mix.

OH, he’s also given us an exclusive premiere of top-tier EP cut “Never Wander” which you can stream here on THUMP. Enjoy!

