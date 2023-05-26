Kendall Roy From Start to Finish: The Playlist To End It All

Kendall Roy is now being called “babygirl” by a gaggle of Kendall-lovers around the world.

A phenomenon that’s not surprising, considering the uptick in trends of calling loveable, middle-aged male actors like Pedro Pascal, “Daddy”. It was, in every sense, inevitable.

Even we had this to say about the Roy family’s most ambitious member:

“A bumbling ditherer who can’t look you in the eye. A narcissistic nepo baby who sort-of killed a man. A cringey loser who shouts “fuck the patriarchy” like it’s 2013 and a selfish prick who responds “where were you” when his ex-wife tells him their daughter got racially harassed. There is everything to dislike about Kendall Roy from Succession, and yet. And yet. His stupid Loro Piana bomber jackets have me in a chokehold. The girls that get it, get it! The girls that don’t, don’t.”

With Kendall Roy fever at a tipping point as Succession Season 4 comes to an end, we thought we’d make the Kendall Roy playlist of all playlists, soundtracking his braggadocious yet self-conscious attempts to secure distant daddy’s favours i.e. his pump-up music (think “An Open Letter to NYC” by the Beastie boys, “Rich As Fuck” by Lil Wayne & 2 Chains and “Man of the Year” by ScHoolboy Q) to the inevitable breakdown of his marriage and failure to fit the bill (think “New York I Live You But You’re Bringing Me Down” by LCD Soundsystem, “Honesty” by Billy Joel and “Money Power Glory” by Lana Del Rey).

Here are the songs of Kendall’s inner mind:

