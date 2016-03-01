Kenji Takimi Makes and Breaks All the Rules On His Latest Mix

One of the biggest names in the Japanese underground, Kenji Takimi has spent the course of two decades establishing a reputation as Japan’s most predictably unpredictable, and arguably finest, selector. The head of Crue-L records, who have released acts such as Cornelius, Kenji Takimi has a supernatural knack for melding an eclectic grab–bag of cuts into something innately danceable. He’s a hero, with the penultimate track on his latest mix fittingly being a bootleg of David Bowie’s “Heroes”.

The mix, premiering exclusively on THUMP, is a wild ride, closing with spacey euphoria from the collab between Sydney’s Jagwar Ma and Dreems.

Stream the mix below, with tracklist and Australian tour dates after the embed.

Tracklist:

Roy Harper – “Another Day”

The Gist – “Love At First Sight”

Pink Industry – “What I Wouldn’t Give”

Elysia Crampton – “The Totaled Angelica”

Balearic Gabba Sound System – “BGSS Quando”

Primal Scream – “Higher Than The Sun (A Dub Symphony In Two Parts)”

ML Booster – “Wanna Go Party”

Diamond Jackson – “Streets”

Warten Borgmann – “Groove Together”

Krycek – “1991 (Natural Magic’s Convarrubias Version)”

Closed Paradise – “Your Love I’m Gonna Take”

Pallaspeople – “Airtic (DJ Duke Remix)”

Falty DL – “River Girl”

Avalon Emerson – “Constantly My Cure (Vocal Mix)”

Red Axes – “Waiting For A Surprise”

Shawlands Arcade – “The Bro- House Anthem”

The Flying Lizards – “Sex Machine (Extended Mix)”

Mio Mio – “Mio Mio”

Being Borings – “The Romance Edit Sculptors”

DJebali & John Dimas – “Soul Vision”

Pierre Codarin – “Jazzed My Table”

David Bowie – “Heroes (Liquid People Bootleg Mix)”

Jagwar Ma & Dreems – “Another Day In The Sun”

Kenji Takimi will tour Australia this month:

March 6 – Animals Dancing – Shadow Electric – Melbourne, VIC

March 9 – Late Night Valentine – Perth WA

March 12 – Golden Plains – Meredith VIC

March 13 – FC x MCA – Sydney NSW

Kenji Takimi on Mixcloud