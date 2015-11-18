Kentucky’s Alex Poythress Gets Tooth Stuck in Net on Otherwise Lovely Alley-Oop

Freshman Jamal Murray scored 16 points and had five assists in Kentucky’s 74-63 win over Duke last night, and this dastardly little move to set up Alex Poythress for an alley-oop was the best of the bunch. He went behind-the-back to slip through the Duke defense and then slashed to the rim for a little tear drop lob to Poythress, who hammered in the oop.

Things got a little dicey for Poythress on the way down, though, because his whole face and tooth got momentarily stuck in the net. I don’t know how he didn’t lose a tooth—milk, I suppose—but he quickly checked to make sure everything was still attached and kept on running up the court.

