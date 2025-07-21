This Deal on Kim K’s Beats Pill Bluetooth Speaker Collab Is Easy to Swallow

Who’d have thought that gray would be a color reserved exclusively for the Kim Kardashian collaboration that Beats put together for its popular Pill speaker? It seems like a fairly standard color with wide appeal, even for those who couldn’t care less about celebrity collaborations.

The Beats Pill is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, and even though the standard run of colors go on sale regularly, the Kim Kardashian collab spends most of its time selling for its full retail price of $150.

Right now it’s on sale for $100. It’s not the first time I’ve seen this price. Not by a long shot. But with it sold out on Beats’ own website, I’d wager that this collab isn’t going to be around for long.

Amazon’s $50 off deal for the Beats Pill x Kim Kardashian is for the light gray. There’s also a dark gray Kim Kardashian edition that runs pricier at $130, even though they both retail for $150.

If you’re enthusiasm for Kim (or the two gray shades that are exclusive to her collaboration) isn’t all that strong, you can pick up a Beats Pill in black, red, or champagne gold for $87 right now, which is $13 less than the best price I’ve seen for the Beats Pill this year.

Whatever color you get, the Pill is IP67 rated. That means that aside from being impervious to dust, it’ll survive in water up to a meter deep for up to 30 minutes. According to Betas, you can expect up to 24 hours of use between charges.

It recharges via a USB-C cable, so you can forget having to tote around batteries to feed it. At 1.5 pounds and not much larger than a Nerf football, you can bring it wherever you are. Pool, beach, backyard, bike ride. Just please, for the love of God, don’t play it on the subway.