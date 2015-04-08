Kimchi Quesadillas Recipe

Servings: 4

Ingredients

4 tablespoons (1⁄2 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

8 (6-inch) corn tortillas

1 cup kimchi (store-bought or homemade)

2 cups shredded or crumbled cheese (I like blue cheese for its extra zing and funk, but cheddar will do fine, too)

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

1. Heat the oven to 350° F/175º C.

2. Spread 1⁄2 tablespoon of the butter over each of 4 tortillas. Spread 1⁄4 cup of the kimchi on top of each. Make it rain with 1⁄2 cup of the cheese and then a dusting of black pepper over each. Spread another 1⁄2 tablespoon butter on another 4 tortillas and place one on each stack, butter side down.

3. Put the quesadillas on a parchment-lined baking sheet, put another piece of parchment on top of the quesadillas, and top with another baking sheet. The weight and heat of the top pan in the oven ensures that the quesadillas fuse together in the baking process, and both sides are toasted in the process, no flip needed.

4. Bake for 7 minutes, or until the cheese has oozed out and caramelized the perimeters of the quesadillas. Remove the quesadillas from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes before devouring them. Slice if you like; we don’t have time for that nonsense.

From Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi Doesn’t Want to Be Bossy