The crusade against Spotify from different artists continues. Recently, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released a statement on Instagram, informing their fans that they would remove their music from the streaming service. “Hello friends. A PSA to those unaware: Spotify CEO Daniel Ek invests millions in Al military drone technology. We just removed our music from the platform. Can we put pressure on these Dr. Evil tech bros to do better? Join us on another platform,” the group writes.

“New demos collection out everywhere except Spotify (f–k Spotify),” King Gizzard writes in a separate post. “You can bootleg it if you wanna.” For the uninitiated, Daniel Ek runs the company Helsing, a group developing weapons and technology for the U.S military. As a result, a variety of different artists.

Videos by VICE

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Other Bands Leave Spotify

For instance, Cindy Lee initially led the charge when releasing Diamond Jubilee, one of the best albums of 2024 and of the decade. However, the catch was, you couldn’t find it anywhere on streaming. For a while, you couldn’t even catch it on Bandcamp either. Instead, you had to buy or download from some other third party website. Similar to King Gizzard, they wouldn’t go on Spotify because of what Daniel Ek was funding at Helsing.

“THE CEO OF SPOTIFY IS A THIEF AND A WAR PIG. HE STOLE 100 MILLION EUROS FROM ROCK AND ROLLERS AND USED THE MONEY TO INVEST IN ‘HELSING’. ‘HELSING’ IS A MILITARY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INNOVATOR,” Cindy Lee writes.

Indie band Deerhoof and artist Xiu Xiu follow in these footsteps like King Gizzard by pulling their catalogs from streaming too. “Daniel Ek uses $700 million of his Spotify fortune to become chairman of AI battle tech company” was not a headline we enjoyed reading this week. We don’t want our music killing people. We don’t want our success being tied to AI battle tech,” Deerhoof writes.