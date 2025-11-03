KISS Fans Are Campaigning for Ace Frehley To Be Made an Honorary Astronaut Posthumously

Weeks after his passing, KISS fans are actively campaigning for NASA to make Ace Frehley an honorary astronaut, posthumously.

Recently, a Change.org petition was launched to urge NASA to award the late legendary guitarist the titled of honorary astronaut. The petition was starrted by a fan namd Kathryn and has since received nearly 750 signatures advocating for the “Spaceman” to be recognized.

“On October 16, 2025, the world lost not just a legend, not just a rock icon, but also a good man. Paul Daniel ‘Ace’ Frehley, at the tender age of 21, was brave enough to take one small orange step and one small red step, and make the giant leap into the global phenomenon that we all now know as KISS,” reads a descriptopn of the petion. “And while MOST of his dreams ended up coming true, at least ONE did NOT.”

“When he suddenly passed away from a brain bleed following a head injury at 74, he was still only merely PLAYING the character of a Space Cadet,” the descriptoon continued. “He NEVER got to be one for REAL.”

“In honor of his memory, all the lives directly and indirectly impacted by him, and his one last remaining unfulfilled wish, NASA should posthumously make Ace Frehley an honorary astronaut with the rank of ‘Captain,’ because a celestial being of his caliber doesn’t deserve anything less of a send-off than this,” the description added. His last countdown should be his absolute BEST!”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Freley had suffered a fall in September, which caused a brain bleed. After his condition did not improve over the next few weeks, his family made the difficult decision to take him off the life support ventilator. Just under 75 hours after life support was stopped, Frehley passed away.