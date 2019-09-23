Kit Harington Says He Still Hasn’t Seen the Last Season of ‘Game of Thrones’

What is there to say about the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones that hasn’t been said already? For a show that built a sprawling, meticulously realized world over the course of seven seasons and once spent an entire episode on trying to cross a bridge, the final season felt rushed and overstuffed. It was simultaneously over- and underplotted, racing through plot beats without pausing to actually earn them.

It may have been good enough to win the show a Best Drama award at the Emmys, but fans were not exactly pleased, and the show’s cast was reportedly “upset” with all the hate. Some of them, at least. Kit Harington, Lord Snow himself, dealt with the overwhelming negative reactions in a very different way, though—he, uh, didn’t even watch the last season at all, Deadline reports.

Talking to the press after the Emmys win Sunday night, Harington told reporters that he had a very simple way of dealing with all the finale controversy: “I still haven’t seen the show, so that’s how I dealt with that controversy,” he said.

“I haven’t seen the final season, but I know what it took to shoot it and it was hard, and everyone put their love and effort into it,” Harington continued. “Controversy for us—we knew what we were doing was right story-wise and we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for ten years. Controversy for us—didn’t really effect us.”

And, sure, nobody is questioning the amount of effort that the cast and crew poured into the last episodes of Game of Thrones. Shooting “The Long Night” alone took 55 grueling days in freezing cold temperatures. Iain Glenn, who played Jorah Mormont, called the experience “really miserable” and said it was “the most unpleasant experience I’ve ever had on Thrones.”

Maybe it’s for the best that Harington never watched the final product—does he really need to know how those 11 weeks of hell eventually turned into an episode that was too dark to even see? Or that the biggest cameo of the season wasn’t Mac from It’s Always Sunny, it was a misplaced coffee cup? You’ve got the right idea, Kit.