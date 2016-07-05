KROY Fearlessly Goes Full Desert Goth for “River” Video

KROY, a.k.a. Camille Poliquin, usually supplies her heat ray of a voice as one-half of Montreal synth-pop duo Milk & Bone but she struck out as a solo artist with a cover of Adele’s ubiquitous “Hello” earlier this year. However, Poliquin’s made her biggest statement yet in the video for her single “River” and that statement is being goth as fuck. Set in a monochrome-shot desert, Poliquin wears black robes and freaky claws on her hands as she wanders the scorched earth (again, in all-black!) like a mystic of the sands or something to that effect. It’s pretty cool and also a noble testament to committing to a strong look regardless of the climate. She is literally not sweating it.

“‘River’ is some kind of apology about becoming exactly who you are,” explains Poliquin. “So in a way it’s also a farewell to the people who won’t stick around. And some sort of suicide of the old self. With the video, it was important for me to be represented completely alone. I feel it’s a very lonely path to understanding there are changes in your life you can’t ignore any longer. We shot for a week in Nevada. It was absolutely stunning.” Watch the “River” video below.

Phil Witmer