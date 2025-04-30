‘KuloNiku: Bowl Up!’ Takes up the Mantle From Mama, Dishing Out Tasty Treats in a Super Cute Way (Playtest Impressions)

It’s been far too long since we’ve seen an adorable cooking sim hit the market. Which is why I’ve been so excited since I discovered KuloNiku: Bowl Up!. After a quick name change, this meatball cooking game caught my eye with its Mega Man Legends-esque character designs and Cooking Mama gameplay. Now that I’ve had the chance to jump into the playtest, I can say that I’m eagerly waiting for this one to be delivered to me, piping hot and ready.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Take Orders, Follow Them, and Deliver the Goods… What Could Go Wrong?

My adventure in KuloNiku: Bowl Up! started after I inherited my grandmother’s noodle and meatball restaurant, Bakuso. This adorable little shop is nestled right in the middle of a small city, and people are very excited that it’s been reopened. So much so that I don’t even get a chance to relax before opening my doors. My first order of the day is already here. And I quickly learn how to make one of the few dishes available.

Videos by VICE

Recipes are easy enough to follow, and don’t vary much at the start of the game. Typically, a dish is going to be comprised of noodles, meatballs, and a seasoning or two. Fairly basic stuff to get this party started. As the days go on, however, meals start becoming more complicated. And that’s when KuloNiku: Bowl Up! starts to shine. When customers start asking for custom orders, I need to act quickly to ensure they’re getting exactly what they want without taking too much time to deliver the goods. Although one customer may really love the idea of sour noodles and no soup, other customers are going to want sweet soy sauce and plenty of extra ingredients.

While following the recipes is simple and effective, KuloNiku shines when it’s time to get creative. During a typical day shift, it’s pretty straightforward cooking. As I unlock more ingredients, I get to chop and drop chilis and other tasty ingredients into my soups. But the Meatball Brawls are where things get really intense.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

We Have To Fight To Earn Our Keep in ‘Kuloniku: Bowl Up!’, and the Competition Is Stiff

If you’ve been wondering where the “mini-game” aspect of KuloNiku has been hiding, just wait until you get to Day 3. You’re informed by Mami about the “rules of the town”. There can, apparently, only be one of each type of restaurant in the town at any given time. Mainly to prevent massive franchises from overtaking this small, quaint little area. So, chefs need to partake in the Meatball Brawl if they want to showcase their skills and pay their bills. And this is when things start to get even more interesting.

I needed to play to the favor of the crowd, all while delivering delicious goodness to the homegrown judge. I was given a rough flavor profile, and I needed to cook like a champion if I wanted to win. During the demo playtest period, there were a total of two Meatball Brawls, both of which I won heartily. But having to mess with new ingredients, adjusting for taste, and ensuring I was following the instructions just enough to get ahead was stressful. Not in a bad way, but knowing that Basuko was on the line, I had to deliver the best meals of my life.

As if cooking under this type of pressure wasn’t enough, I only had a limited number of actions I could do per turn. That’s right; turn-based cooking battles are a thing in KuloNiku. And they’re done rather well. I was a little confused at first about how to get the crowd’s favor, but as I slowly became a kitchen master, I got the hang of commanding the crowd during these battles.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

After Diving in and Playing ‘Kuloniku: Bowl Up!’, I’m Even More Excited for the Full Game

While the playtest demo is rather short, clocking in at roughly 30 minutes, there’s a lot of potential for KuloNiku: Bowl Up!. It’s visually fantastic, offers a great cooking experience, and has plenty of personality. As the game continues development, I’m very intrigued to see what else the development team is planning on adding to the game. Especially since it already feels very competent. The Meatball Brawls are genuinely fun to play, and the day-to-day simulation is great.

While meatballs and noodles are the primary focus, I wonder if we’ll be able to make other dishes in the future. And I hope that the customization features are fleshed out even further. But as it stands, KuloNiku: Bowl Up! has a lot of potential. It’s already got the basics down. And with more time in the oven? I think we’re looking at a great new simulator, full of love, charm, and pizzazz.

KuloNiku: Bowl Up! is aiming for a Q3 2025 release window. But if you want to try this out for yourself, something that I strongly suggest, you can ask to join this playtest on Steam.