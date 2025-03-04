‘Kuloniku: Meatball Cooking’ Looks Like the Perfect Dish To Fill That ‘Cooking Mama’ Sized Hole in Our Hearts

It’s been far too long since we’ve had a cutesy cooking sim that can win our hearts over. Cooking Mama was both fun and informative, and genuinely influenced my love of cooking over the years. Sure, we may have gotten Cooking Mama: Cookstar, but it just didn’t feel the same. That’s why I have a lot of high hopes for Kuloniku: Meatball Cooking. It’s got that perfect visual style that screams out to me, and the recipes I’ve seen make this look like a dish that’ll be served piping hot.

Screenshot: Gambir Studio

I Can’t Wait to Showcase My Cooking Skills to All of My Eager Customers In ‘Kuloniku: Meatball Cooking’

Cozy vibes and delicious food are the main thing that drew me into Kuloniku: Meatball Cooking. While Meatball is in the name, it’s not the only thing that you’ll be cooking, either. It seems like we’ll have a variety of dishes to cook and serve. It looks like ramen, meat on skewers, and more will be available to cook. And I’m ready to sharpen up my skills and get back into the kitchen.

I know it’s silly, but I’m also excited that I actually get to wash the dishes that I’ve dirtied up, too. It seems like Gambir Studio is pulling out all of the stops to ensure that this is the most in-depth simulator it can be. It also appears that restaurant customization is going to be a major part of the experience, and after spending hours of my life in House Flipper 2, I can’t wait to renovate this building to the highest degree. I just wonder what kind of aesthetic I’m going to aim for when the game finally does release.

Play video Video via Gambir Studio on YouTube Video via Gambir Studio on YouTube

Kuloniku: Meatball Cooking looks absolutely adorable. While we’ve only seen a few customers so far, they’re all charming in their own way, and I hope we get to form some friendships with them as they repeatedly come back in. Think something like Coffee Talk, but working in the restaurant business. While Cooking Mama may be on a permanent vacation, Kuloniku: Meatball Cooking seems to be ready to pick up the utensils and show us what it’s made of. Just like mama used to make.