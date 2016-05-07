Kurt Vile and Win Butler Teamed Up to Cover David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel” at VICE’s NewFront Party

Photo by Sara Wass

Last night, VICE threw a celebration as part of this year’s NewFront, a digital content show. As part of the festivities, several artists came through to perform some killer collaborations, including Win Butler and Kurt Vile. The two musicians came out on stage (along with an all-star house band composed of Nick Zinner, Jaleel Bunton and Money Mark) to pay tribute to the one and only David Bowie. It’s an all-star team of a band, and one of the best ways to honor the spaceman and his legendary song “Rebel Rebel.”

