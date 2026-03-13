Labrinth Says ‘F**k Euphoria’ Ahead of HBO Series’ Return, Sparking Rumors of Retirement From Music

Timothy McKenzie, known professionally as Labrinth, has distanced himself from his record label, the show Euphoria, and possibly the music industry itself. The artist posted a cryptic message on Instagram denouncing his involvement with the HBO series as well as Columbia Records.

“I’m done with this industry,” the post read. “F**k Columbia. Double f**k ‘Euphoria.’ I’m out. Thank you and good night x.”

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The statement was posted on March 12, 2026, and has more than 10K comments. Labrinth notably scored the first two seasons of Euphoria, and his soundtrack was beloved among fans of the show. One supporter commented a similar sentiment, writing, “Who’s gonna tell them I watched euphoria for the labrinth bangers.”

Labrinth Mysteriously Distances Himself From ‘Euphoria’ and Columbia Records

Euphoria‘s third season premieres on April 12. Between seasons, it was announced that Hans Zimmer would be joining the show as composer. It seems that the decision could be relevant to Labrinth’s recent statement. But at the time of the announcement, he shared his support and excitement.

“So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season,” Labrinth wrote at the time. There may be another reason for his sudden distaste for the music industry, but Labrinth was not forthcoming.

He also denounced Columbia Records in his post. Labrinth’s latest album, Cosmic Opera: Act 1, was released on Columbia in January 2026. A cursory search of his name pulls up several references to his retirement and to Cosmic Opera as his final album. That seems tied to his post, as there are no other formal statements regarding retirement.

Meanwhile, the Instagram post gained many messages of support from Labrinth’s peers and fans alike. Kesha commented, “Take care of your peace my love. You are loved and supported.”

A fan commented, “If you end up going independent I’m sure every one of your listeners/fans will back you.” Additionally, many expressed that they watched Euphoria for his music or that his work made the show what it was. Elsewhere, some fans shared that a third season of Euphoria doesn’t seem necessary, especially considering the tragic death of Angus Cloud in 2023, who portrayed Fez.

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