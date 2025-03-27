lamb-of-god-frontman-randy-blythe-has-a-bloodthirsty-idea-for-his-next-book

Lamb of God frontman D. Randall “Randy” Blythe has two non-fiction books under his belt, but he’s planning to switch that up and write a horror novel next.

While speaking to Horror Pop After Midnight about his second book, Just Beyond The Light: Living With The War Inside My Head, Randy was asked if he’d ever thought about writing dark fiction and he confirmed that he has and is planning to move in that direction.

“Yes, I have,” Randy said. “I’ve thought about writing a horror film. More particularly, I’ve thought about writing a horror novel lately. And I think that’s what I’m going to go for next. When asked what genre of horror he plans to dig into, the metal vocalist replied with a laugh, “Vampire stuff, of course.”

Lamb of God Frontman Randy Blythe Working on His Next Book

Elsewhere in the interview, Randy spoke about his published memiors and the subjects they tackle. “Well, this is my second book. The first book I wrote was called Dark Days, and that was about some legal troubles I had in the Czech Republic,” he explained. “And then the second book is more about my sort of struggle for perspective.”

“I looked at different people and experiences in my life that have altered my perspective for the better, including a fan I met who died of leukemia,” he continued. “There’s a chapter about my grandmother and then there’s a chapter about traveling, surfing, and stuff like that. So it’s about perspective and it’s done really well so far. So it just came out last month in February.”

Randy was also asked if he has any other non-book projects in the works, and he noted that fans can expect something new from his band in the future. “Lamb of God’s always writing music, so we’re working on that now,” he said. “And we have a lot of festivals this summer and we’re gonna go play Black Sabbath’s last gig.”

On July 5. Lamb of God will join several other metal bands like Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera to celebrate the final performances of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Tickets for the event sold out pretty quickly, and there is currently no word on if it will be streamed for fans around the world, but we can keep our fingers crossed!