Larian Studios Announces Reddit AMA Date and Time for Divinity Following AI Drama

Larian Studios has announced the date and time for their AMA session on Reddit. Players will be able to ask the Baldur’s Gate 3 developers questions about their upcoming game, Divinity. The Ask Me Anything comes on the heels of the studio facing backlash for using AI.

When Does the Larian Studios Reddit AMA Start?

Back in December, Larian found themselves embroiled in controversy after CEO Swen Vincke admitted the studio uses generative AI. Although the executive clarified it was only for early-stage concept art, it sparked anger among some players. In response to the backlash, Vincke announced that Larian Studios would host an AMA to take questions directly from fans.

Well, we now have a date for the Ask Me Anything! The Larian Studios Reddit AMA will take place on Friday, January 9, at 5 AM PT or 8 AM ET. If you are in North America, the Q&A session starts pretty early in the morning, so you will need to set your alarm clock accordingly. For your convenience, we will list when the Larian Ask Me Anything starts in each region:

Larian Studios Reddit AMA Start Time (Per Region)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 5:00 AM January 9, 2026 North America (ET) 8:00 AM January 9, 2026 United Kingdom (GMT) 1:00 PM January 9, 2026 Europe (CET) 2:00 PM January 9, 2026 Japan (JST) 10:00 PM January 9, 2026 Brazil (BRT) 10:00 AM January 9, 2026 Australia (AEST) 11:00 PM January 9, 2026

How to Ask Questions in the Larian Studios Reddit AMA

The Larian Studios AMA will be hosted on Reddit’s r/games subreddit. The thread itself hasn’t been created yet. However, you will be able to find it at the link here, beginning at the start times we’ve listed above.

The way the AMA works is that you ask a question through the site’s comment system. You then have a chance of a Larian developer answering your question. At the time of writing, it’s unclear if this will be a live Ask Me Anything or if Larian devs will respond to questions at a later time.

Players React to Larian Studios AMA Announcement

Unsurprisingly, the Larian AMA date announcement was bombarded with criticisms about AI. For example, one user replied to the social media post and wrote, “Will you stop using GenAI now that you’ve seen the reaction from your community?” Another commenter reacted, “Will you commit to not using generative AI?”

Interestingly, some users were not happy with the AMA happening. “Reddit is toxic, and those anti-AI ppl are also toxic. You can do and answer them what you want, but they will never be happy and will just blame you.” However, there were also many positive reactions from fans. Many praised the BG3 developer for being transparent with their development process.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see how Larian further addresses the AI topic. Although, based on all the comments I’m seeing so far, it appears most fans are just curious about the features that will be included in Divinity.