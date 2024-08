Also known as Sizzurp, Dirty Sprite, or Purple Drank, “lean” is often made by mixing prescription-strength codeine cough syrup with soda.

The drink has become popularized in hip-hop culture over the last several years, with famous rappers drinking and featuring it in their music videos. Now the trend has spread to social media, making it even more popular among fans who are posting to emulate some of their favorite rap stars.