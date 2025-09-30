Lectric Ebikes Is Having a ‘Tailgating’ Flash Sale

Lectric Ebikes is one of the most popular ebike brands in the US. They churn out new models consistently across several product categories, from folding bikes to commuter bikes to cargo bikes.

Right now, Lectric is bundling a package of free cargo accessories with certain Lectric ebikes as part of a “tailgating sale,” ostensibly to help you transport your tailgating gear to the stadium parking lot. But then, wouldn’t you have to drive the bike there in your truck? And then you’d already be there, so wouldn’t you need the bike?

Videos by VICE

Oh, well. A sale is a sale, regardless of its pretenses. But this is a flash sale, and it only runs through the end of the day on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Football season is already underway, as is hockey. You’ve got to get that tailgating in while you still can.

what’s included

The tailgating sale includes front and rear steel cargo baskets, which ordinarily run $178 together. The rear basket fits over an included rear cargo rack, which would normally cost you another $79.

Lectric tosses in a 35-liter soft cooler, because how could you have a tailgating party without a cooler? Three free elastic cargo straps keep it all secured in your baskets or atop your cargo rack.

The folding XP4 only just began shipping out to customers this past June. It was easy to fold up for transport and storage in my tiny apartment, and to unfurl it and ride off without too much fiddling.

Lectric says that its long-running line of XP folding ebikes isn’t just its best-selling model, but also that it’s America’s best-selling ebike, period, with more than 300,000 sold.

If you don’t need a bike that folds up, then the XPress 750 offers a standard, commuter-bike format suitable for jaunts around town or the suburbs. There’s also a step-through model, for those who don’t like swinging a leg over a high bar to mount and dismount.