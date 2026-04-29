LEGO and Pokémon GO Are Crossing Over, But There’s a Big Catch

Pokémon GO is teasing a major new crossover with LEGO that is sure to get fans of both brands excited. Unfortunately, the vast majority of Pokemon GO players probably aren’t going to be able to participate very easily.

Explore LEGO Experiences During Pokémon GO Fest 2026

Pokémon GO Fest 2026 is quickly approaching and the latest update about the big summer event confirmed an exciting partnership. From June 12 to June 14, 2026, Pokémon GO is teaming up with the LEGO Group to bring together two iconic worlds for an unforgettable experience in Denmark’s capital.

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Players will be able to join the activities at Fælledparken for a special on-site LEGO experience, where creativity and play come together in a uniquely interactive way.

Outside of the park, players in the city can also get in on the fun at the nearby LEGO stores in Copenhagen:

The LEGO Store København Vimmelskaftet 37, 1161 København K Opening hours: 10:00 – 18:00 Friday-Saturday & 11:00 – 17:00 Sunday

The LEGO Store Tivoli Gardens Fisketorvet Shopping Center, Kalvebod Brygge 59, 1560 København V Opening hours: 10:00 – 22:00 Friday-Sunday



Players who are attending the event can also participate in a LEGO Stamp Rally and Timed Research. They’ll be able to collect five stamps to receive encounters with Pikachu that have a Special Background. The Timed Research will be available during the event by opening Pokémon GO and going to participating LEGO stores or at Fælledparken during Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Copenhagen.

Unfortunately, the only way to visit the LEGO experiences or to participate in the LEGO Stamp Rally and Timed Research is to actually be in Copenhagen for the event. There is sure to be a great turnout for the Copenhagen GO Fest 2026 activities, but obviously not every player who is interested will have the time or money to invest in that sort of trip.

It will be interesting to see if this is just the first of multiple LEGO events in collaboration with Pokémon GO. It sounds like there’s a lot of potential and a big fanbase, so hopefully similar activities and events make their way to the U.S. and other regions sometime in the near future. For now though, players who want to participate will have to make their way to Denmark’s capital.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Pokémon GO news and updates.

Pokémon GO is available now in select regions on Android and iOS devices.