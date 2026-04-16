LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight – All Batcave Features Fully Revealed

The latest LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight dev diary offers the first in-depth look at exactly how players will use the Batcave in the upcoming game.

Store Outfits, Vehicles, and upgrade Gadgets In The Lego Batman Batcave

The launch of the next LEGO superhero game is quickly approaching and there’s just a little more than a month before gamers will be able to dive into the world of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. Today, the developers are sharing some brand-new information and a detailed look at exactly how players will use the Batcave in the upcoming game.

Videos by VICE

The new dev diary is narrated by Jonathan Smith, Strategic Director & Head of Development Team, TT Games. The video showcases how the Batcave serves as the central hub of operations, expanding and evolving as players progress through the campaign.

This subterranean hideout is where a wide range of collectible Batsuits can be stored and displayed. Players will use the Batcave to house and display their collections of up to 100 different outfits for the playable characters.

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The Batcave also functions as the garage for Batman’s iconic vehicles. Some of the confirmed vehicles that were revealed so far include:

The classic Batman TV series (1966–1968) car, complete with the signature red pinstriping

The gothic style Batmobile from Batman (1989)

The skeletal design from Batman Forever (1995);

The heavy-duty Tumbler from The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005, 2008, 2012)

Additionally, the Batcave is where players will upgrade gadgets, display trophies, review case files via the Batcomputer, and personalize the environment with a variety of LEGO‑themed furnishings – even a personal gym. Players will also be able to upgrade their allies’ abilities from this hub.

It seems like there are a ton of side activities to do in the Batcave, including pinball, arcade machines, and even a hot tub to relax in after a long crime-fighting session. One of the coolest components detailed in the video is that players will actually excavate and expand the Batcave over the course of the game’s campaign.

Be sure to check back in the coming days for lots more LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight news, updates, and guides.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launches worldwide on May 22, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will launch later in 2026 and can be Wishlisted now.