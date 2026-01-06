You Can Snag a Free LEGO Car Kit if You Spend $200

Years ago, when I lived in Wilmington, North Carolina, there was a local politician who’d drive around town in his old classic convertible car with his name written on banners draped over the sides.

It fit into the historical, beautiful, beach-adjacent (but not beachside) colonial town, the car’s cream-colored 1950s bodywork drawing enough attention to give the man hope that people would remember him enough to vote for him.

Videos by VICE

Luckily for us, this LEGO set is free of politicians. But it’s kept the important parts: parade and an old car draped in banners. Usually $25, LEGO is giving this set away for free if you buy directly from LEGO’s online store and spend at least $200.

What’s included?

“Annual Silly Hats Parade” is the theme, and the two included LEGO figures don’t disappoint. One sports a tricorne, like a Revolutionary War soldier, and the other’s wearing… I’m not quite sure. It looks like a Whopper Junior, but made of hats.

Oh, wait, the text says it is indeed a burger hat. Dang, I’m good. Well, when it came to ideas of what LEGO would make next, nobody ever had “burger hat” on their bingo card.

The kit comprises 243 pieces, and the car, once built, measures about 1.5″ by 5.5″ by 2″. It’s not a terribly low parts count. It is listed as an adults’ kit, though, so it’s good to see that LEGO didn’t just try to unload some kiddie sets for this promotion.

As for the politician in my town with the old car, I don’t know that he ever got my vote. I was an early-20-something beach bum, and I don’t even know if I was voting in local elections at that point. I can’t even remember his name off the top of my head, but hey, at least all these years later, I remember the car.