Legowelt Returns with Another Mindmelter in “Evaporate With Me 2 Infinity”

Most of us find it difficult to get much more done in a day than fire off a few emails, speculate about lunch and watch Louis C.K. clips on YouTube. On the other hand, Danny Wolfers, aka Legowelt, can happily drop a psychedelic dancefloor stomper, put together a deliriously warped e-zine and assemble a few hundred vintage synth sample packs in the time it takes me to eat a Mars Bar.

Wolfers is a special case though, and he might just be the hardest working man in dance music. The Dutch master of acid-fried-super-wonked-out-weirdo-haus seems to throw out screamer after melted screamer on a near daily basis. Not just content to release avant-bangers as Legowelt, he somehow finds the time to record under roughly three hundred aliases including the peerlessly named Seaside Houz Boyz, Occult Orientated Crime, Psychic Stewardess, Rising Sun Systems and Jackmaster Corky.

This week he’s just putting out the one record, Anaconda Flow, on Technicolour, and we’ve been gifted an exclusive listen to lead track “Evaporate With Me 2 Infinity” – a classic jetwash of pure romantic ghettofunk from one of dance music’s weirdest visionaries.

Anaconda Flow is out on vinyl on April 6th and digital on April 20th. Pre-order it here and here.



