Lemon Verbena Syrup Recipe

Serves: a lot
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup white sugar
freshly picked lemon verbena, approximately 30 leaves
Directions
- First, make the simple syrup. In a medium saucepan, combine sugar and 1 cup|237 ml of water. Bring to a boil, stirring, until sugar has dissolved. Allow to cool.
- Pack a mason jar tightly with verbena and press it lightly. Refrigerate and use within 5-7 days.
