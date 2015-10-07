VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Lemon Verbena Syrup Recipe

By

Share:

Serves: a lot
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

1 cup white sugar
freshly picked lemon verbena, approximately 30 leaves

Directions

  1. First, make the simple syrup. In a medium saucepan, combine sugar and 1 cup|237 ml of water. Bring to a boil, stirring, until sugar has dissolved. Allow to cool.
  2. Pack a mason jar tightly with verbena and press it lightly. Refrigerate and use within 5-7 days.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE