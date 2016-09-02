Lenny Kravitz! Lonely!

This article is part of #ClickDay on Noisey, where we celebrate the shameless art of tabloid journalism.

Poor Lenny Kravitz, spotted alone in this photo. Will no one sit with Lenny Kravitz? Perhaps share a moment of camaraderie with him? Won’t someone bond with Lenny Kravitz over the fleeting mortality we face on this cold, dying space rock? Will no one comfort him, perhaps hold him in his hour of need? Is Lenny Kravitz not deserving of compassion? Of empathy? Of love? Will no one be there with Lenny Kravitz, standing loyally by his side in his final hours, as he embraces the great eternal darkness he is not yet ready to behold?



Lenny Kravitz is currently working on a follow-up album to his 2014’s Strut, available via Roxie Records.