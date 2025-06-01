Leo, June 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For fiery, friendly, and fearless Leo: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of June.

We spend the month of June under the influence of Pluto retrograde, a faraway and somewhat mysterious celestial period that forces us to confront our subconscious perspectives and all the good, bad, and ugly that these revelations entail. Pluto retrograde often shakes up our idea of how to define “truth,” reminding us never to underestimate the abilities of the cosmos to surprise us. Obviously, this retrograde period comes with its fair share of potential challenges. But wield the wisdom it offers wisely, and this can also be an incredibly fortuitous time for you emotionally and mentally. As someone who prides themselves so strongly on image and reputation, this should be a welcome cosmic shift. A chance to review your work and make adjustments? An opportunity to show off? That’s right up your alley, Leo.

Based on a coinciding conjunction of Venus and Chiron focuses this transformative energy around matters of the heart, wallet, and self-esteem. The latter dwarf planet’s influence over our vulnerable soft sides and how we transform past pain into present power is likely to bring up some uncomfortable issues from your past. Keep your heart open to what these memory recaps could be trying to tell you, stargazer. Indeed, this alignment calls you to learn from your past mistakes. You can’t control every possible mishap that could occur at any given moment. However, you can avoid some of the more obviously jilting bumps in the road. You know your way better around than, surprisingly, you’re giving yourself credit for.

The cosmos calls for bravery and courage a couple of days later on June 5. On this day, the waxing gibbous Moon forms a harmonious trine with your ruling celestial body, the Sun. The waxing gibbous Moon asks us to reflect on our progress thus far to determine whether anything needs to change. Forgotten obligations, new chores, and stress are likely to start bubbling to the surface. Unfortunately, Venus’ transition into Taurus doesn’t do much to expand the mind the following day. Stubborn streaks will likely push back against the obligations revealed by the trine between the Moon and the Sun. Your idea of having “main character energy” is the same perspective everyone else has about themselves, Leo. You are certainly special in your own way, but remember that other people are, too.

The full Moon reaches its peak strength in Sagittarius on June 11. In fiery Sagittarius, this particular lunar cycle apex calls us to focus on long-term goals in our romantic relationships, professional life, and self-image. This full Moon’s placement in a fellow fire-ruled sign also helps keep its corresponding heat from becoming too unmanageable. You can’t enjoy your accolades and trophies if you never start the task at hand. Allow the glow of the full Moon to reveal what those tasks might be. Constant work with no end in sight is a losing battle, Leo. Maintaining strong objectives helps keep things from getting too exhausting.

The stars back up your effort to release yourself from obligations, ideas, and goals that no longer provide the same satisfaction and support as they once did. A fortuitous trine between the Sun and the waning gibbous Moon on June 16 helps fortify bravery and patience, two attributes that are priceless in today’s world of online loitering and rampant comparison. Free yourself from these restrictive expectations of how you should look, feel, and act. You know what works best for you, stargazer. Stay true to your instincts.

Your ruling celestial body’s transition into Cancer on June 21 heightens emotional sensitivity, which could be a blessing or a curse, depending on how the energy manifests. There are learning opportunities on either end of the spectrum. The Sun’s placement in Cancer can ignite passion between lovers, open our hearts to others’ perspectives, and lay the groundwork for more thoroughly honest meditation. However, it can also contribute to emotional conflict, undue anxieties, and other negative feelings that can lead us to lash out at others or ourselves. Simply put, now is a good time to proceed with caution, Leo. You might be able to stand the heat of your flame. But others might not be so tolerant.

Challenges persist into June 22 as the Sun forms a tense square with Saturn and Neptune, signaling an inability or unwillingness to maintain appropriate boundaries. The stars implore you to start giving your pride some credit. Without you even realizing it, this delicate attribute can completely overrule moral standards, self-respect, or predetermined goals. When you’re so focused on proving to yourself and others how much you can balance on your plate, well, you’ll be left with a mountain of obligations and responsibilities, just like you asked for. Until you separate your sense of worth from your productivity levels, this will continue to be an issue. Perhaps exercising your right to say no is the more impressive feat here.

The new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase in Cancer on June 25. This dark lunar phase’s placement in its native domain exacerbates its effects further, strengthening the cosmic pull to slow down, rest, and recharge. Take some time to reflect on your emotional and mental well-being. Journaling, setting intentions, and leaning into your sensitivity are all great ways to honor this powerful celestial event. Treating yourself and others gently will go a long way at the end of the month. Not everyone will get it right all of the time—not even you, Leo.

Your cosmic forecast ends with a favorable sextile between the Sun and the waxing crescent Moon on the last of the month. This particular lunar phase invites us to start moving toward our goals and picking up momentum. Paired with the Sun, all signs point to making significant headway toward your dreams and aspirations. Hold on tight, Leo. Great changes appear to be heading your way. The most important part now is not derailing your progress by giving in to distractions or insecurities. Mistakes are to learn from, not beat ourselves senseless with.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Leo! See you next month.