Leon Thomas Rakes In Hefty 6 Grammy Nominations, Teases New Album

The rise of Leon Thomas has been a sight to see. Recently, he was nabbed an impressive 6 nominations at the Grammys. The big takeaway is that his album MUTT is included in the Album of the Year with Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga. Additionally, he’s in the mix for Best New Artist and a handful of different R&B categories as well. Consequently, he’s going out of his way to thank people and shares how he plans on keeping up that momentum.

“Thank you God, my team, every collaborator, every producer, family, friends and most especially my fans, I couldn’t have done it without you,” Leon Thomas writes on Instagram alongside a graphic of his nominations. “I got a show tonight and I’m gonna continue working harder on this next album.”

Videos by VICE

Leon Thomas Teases Another Album After Big 2025

Another record on the way comes on the heels of an already incredibly busy 2025. “MUTT” has lingered on the charts long enough to land a top 10 peak after almost a year. The Chris Brown stimulus package on the remix certainly lended him a bit of legitimacy. Additionally, Leon Thomas just released a funky EP called PHOLKS in October. This year has definitely certified him with the stars in R&B like CB, SZA, and Summer Walker.

This isn’t the only time Thomas has been consider by the Grammys but it’s usually been for his work as a producer and songwriter. Back in 2020, he was in the mix for Best Rap Song for his work on Rick Ross and Drake’s “Gold Roses.” Moreover, Leon Thomas got his first piece of actual hardware working with SZA. Producing her massive hit “Snooze,” he was able to take home Best R&B Song and was in the mix for the general field nominations accordingly.